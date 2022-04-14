Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) Tokenomie
Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) Informatie
Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) Pump.fun, with its innovative approach to token launches and community-driven excitement, truly captured our imagination. This passion is exactly what ignited the creation of Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC)! More than just another cryptocurrency, PGC is a vibrant homage to the thrilling, high-energy world of pump.fun. It's designed to be a rallying cry for every single enthusiast who has ever felt the rush of a successful pump.
But PGC is more than just a symbol of our shared excitement; it's a meticulously crafted treasure chest, brimming with potential and ready to be plundered by our dedicated members. We're building a community where active participation is not just encouraged, but rewarded, ensuring that those who contribute to the PGC ecosystem truly reap the benefits. Get ready to dive headfirst into the craziest pump party you've ever experienced, where the energy is contagious, the potential is limitless, and the fun never stops! This isn't just a token; it's an invitation to an unforgettable journey into the heart of what makes crypto exciting.
Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Pumps Gone Crazy (PGC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PGC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PGC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PGC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PGC token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.