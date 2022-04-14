Project Plutus (PPCOIN) Tokenomie
Project Plutus (PPCOIN) Informatie
Project Plutus aims to revolutionize decentralized finance by leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify trading and portfolio management. It seeks to democratize wealth creation, removing the complexity of manual trading through personalized, autonomous AI agents. These agents execute advanced strategies like portfolio rebalancing and profit-taking, enabling users to achieve financial freedom effortlessly.
Key components of the project include:
AI-Powered Trading Agents: Customized to user preferences, these agents autonomously execute trades, adapt to market trends, and optimize wealth creation. On-Chain Portfolio Management: Offering a seamless dashboard for tracking and managing tokens, NFTs, and Solana holdings. $PPCOIN Token Utility: A utility token for accessing exclusive features, with mechanisms like buy-and-burn to enhance value over time. NFT Integration: Future access to AI agents will be tied to tiered NFTs, providing various benefits within the ecosystem. Participation in Solana AI Hackathon: The project is positioned as a pioneering AI trading solution on Solana, targeting significant visibility and validation. The vision is to make trading accessible and efficient for all types of traders, from beginners to professionals, through cutting-edge AI solutions and intuitive design.
Project Plutus (PPCOIN) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Project Plutus (PPCOIN), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Project Plutus (PPCOIN) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Project Plutus (PPCOIN) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PPCOIN tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PPCOIN tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.