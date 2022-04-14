Project AEON (AEON) Tokenomie
Project AEON (AEON) Informatie
Project AEON is a community-led initiative driven by the vision to innovate and redefine the standards for memecoins. Harnessing the power of AI, AEON is developing a suite of tools designed to shield investors from scams and deceptive practices, aiming to clean up the dark side of crypto.
Following a community takeover, the AEON team is committed to rebuilding confidence in the meme token space. By prioritizing transparency, open communication, and long-term value, AEON sets itself apart in an industry often plagued by mistrust.
At the heart of AEON is its thriving community, where collaboration and input from supporters guide the project’s evolution. This decentralized approach ensures the collective vision is always at the forefront, making AEON more than just a token—it’s a movement.
Through innovative tools, entertaining educational resources, and partnerships with like-minded projects, AEON aims to attract diverse audiences and deliver meaningful utility. By blending creativity, cutting-edge technology, and practical applications, AEON aspires to demonstrate the potential of transparency and active development in reshaping the memecoin landscape.
AEON’s mission is clear: to set a new standard in crypto by fostering trust, driving innovation, and building a sustainable future.
Project AEON (AEON) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Project AEON (AEON), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Project AEON (AEON) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Project AEON (AEON) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal AEON tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel AEON tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van AEON begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van AEON token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.