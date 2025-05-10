Plastiks Prijs (PLASTIK)
De live prijs van Plastiks (PLASTIK) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 139.75K USD. De prijs van PLASTIK naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Plastiks:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Plastiks prijswijziging binnen de dag is -24.29%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 470.26M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van PLASTIK naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige PLASTIK prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Plastiks naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Plastiks naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Plastiks naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Plastiks naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-24.29%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+0.79%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-57.72%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Plastiks: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.12%
-24.29%
-7.74%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Plastiks is a product of Nozama, Nozama was founded back in early 2019 with the objective to become the world’s largest sustainability technology company, and that goal remains more true than ever. Plastiks.io is a marketplace utilizing a smart contract approach to merge two-multibillion-dollar industries: NFTs and Recycling. The Plastiks platform allows recyclers to mint and sell NFTs as recycling guarantees so that recyclers can monetize their recycling data. Producers of single-use plastic can increase traceability of their single-use packaging. The Plastiks platform will not only allow Single-use packaging brands to demonstrate their commitment to the environment through offsetting their waste, but it allows them to comply with the recently imposed EU single use packaging tracking regulation. As for recyclers, it’ll be an additional stream of revenue. Plastiks is a place where artists, recyclers, and single use packaging companies can work as a team to make the world cleaner. Plastik is the native utility token that is used to: Unlock the utility of the platform to mint, list and transact on the plastiks.io platform. All recyclers and artists will need to use plastik to create their NFTs. The producers of plastic or the consumer brands will be incentivized to buy these NFTs with Plastik.
