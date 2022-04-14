Pilot3 (PTAI) Tokenomie
Pilot3 (PTAI) Informatie
What Is Pilot3 (PTAI)?
Pilot3 (PTAI) is a next-generation, non-custodial trading hub that integrates Decentralized Finance and Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI) to enhance crypto trading. It features adaptive AI agents capable of analyzing markets, simulating strategies, and autonomously executing trades across multiple blockchain networks. These agents provide real-time market insights, predictive sentiment analysis, and personalized trade recommendations, simplifying the trading process for users of all experience levels.
Key features of Pilot3 (PTAI) include:
AI-Powered Agents: Dynamic agents that learn and adapt to market conditions, optimizing trading strategies. DeFAI Integration: Combines decentralized finance tools with AI to offer transparent and efficient trading solutions. Cross-Chain Compatibility: Operates across various blockchain ecosystems, expanding trading opportunities. Real-Time Insights: Provides up-to-date market data and sentiment forecasts to inform trading decisions. Automated Portfolio Management: Allows for automated adjustments to portfolios based on AI-driven analysis.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer, Pilot3 aims to turn market complexity into clarity and profitability.
What Is the $PTAI Token?
The $PTAI token is the native utility token of the Pilot3 ecosystem. It serves multiple purposes, including:
Access to Premium Features: Unlock advanced tools and functionalities within the Pilot3 platform. Governance: Participate in decision-making processes regarding the development and direction of the platform. Incentives and Rewards: Earn rewards for contributing to the ecosystem, such as providing liquidity or referring new users.
Holding $PTAI tokens empowers users to have a stake in the Pilot3 ecosystem and benefit from its growth.
Who Are the Founders of Pilot3?
Pilot3 was developed by a team of experts in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance. While specific details about the founders are not provided in the available documentation, the team is committed to creating an innovative trading platform that leverages the power of AI and DeFi to serve the crypto trading community.
Where Can I Buy $PTAI Tokens?
As of now, $PTAI tokens can be acquired through: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/21392
Pilot3 (PTAI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Pilot3 (PTAI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Pilot3 (PTAI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Pilot3 (PTAI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PTAI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PTAI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PTAI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PTAI token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van PTAI
Wil je weten waar je PTAI naartoe gaat? Onze PTAI prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
