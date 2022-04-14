Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomie

Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomie

Ontdek belangrijke inzichten in Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT), inclusief de tokenvoorraad, het distributiemodel en realtime marktgegevens.
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Informatie

The Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token is a BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. Token allows fans of Peru National Football Team to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.

FPFT, Peru National Football Team Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions.

Survey and Events

FPFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.

Loyalty Subscription

FPFT Token holders will be able to use Peruvian National Football Team Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more.

E-Commerce

FPFT Token can be included in the Peruvian Football Federation's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp.

Advantages

FPFT Token holders can interact with the Peru National Football Team on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the Players or Legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles etc. can take advantage of the benefits.

Games and Quests

FPFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.

Officiële website:
https://www.fpfplay.com/

Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse

Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.

Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.

Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:

Totale voorraad:

Het maximum aantal FPFT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.

Circulerende voorraad:

Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.

Maximale voorraad:

De harde limiet op hoeveel FPFT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.

FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):

Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.

Inflatiepercentage:

Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.

Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?

Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.

Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.

Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.

Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.

Nu je de tokenomie van FPFT begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van FPFT token verkennen!

Disclaimer

