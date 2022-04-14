Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB) Tokenomie
Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB) Informatie
PepeBNB is a community-driven memecoin that pays homage to the popular meme character Pepe the Frog, known for breaking the internet with his quirky and irreverent personality. As a meme token, PepeBNB is built on the fundamental of a strong and active community, with a shared love of memes, humor, and all things internet culture.
PepeBNB is designed to be a fun and lighthearted alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies, offering users a unique and playful way to participate in the crypto market. Users can buy and sell PepeBNB on various cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as use it to make purchases and transactions within the PepeBNB community.
But PepeBNB is more than just a memecoin. It's a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for memes and internet culture. The platform offers a space where members can connect with each other, share their favorite memes, and engage in discussions about all things internet-related.
As a community-driven token, PepeBNB is built on the principle of decentralization, with no central authority or control. Anyone can participate in the network as a validator, helping to verify transactions and maintain the integrity of the blockchain.
Overall, PepeBNB is a fun and innovative way to participate in the world of cryptocurrencies, built on the strong foundation of a passionate and active community. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or a newcomer to the space, PepeBNB offers a unique and engaging way to explore the world of memecoins and internet culture.
Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Pepe the Frog (PEPEBNB) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PEPEBNB tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PEPEBNB tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PEPEBNB begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PEPEBNB token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van PEPEBNB
Wil je weten waar je PEPEBNB naartoe gaat? Onze PEPEBNB prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.