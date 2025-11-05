BeursDEX+
Koop cryptoMarktenSpotFutures500XEarnEvenementen
Meer
De live Pentagon Pizza Watch prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime PPW naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de PPW prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.De live Pentagon Pizza Watch prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime PPW naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de PPW prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over PPW

PPW Prijsinformatie

Wat is PPW

PPW officiële website

PPW tokenomie

PPW Prijsvoorspelling

Verdien

Airdrop+

Nieuws

Blog

Leren

Pentagon Pizza Watch logo

Pentagon Pizza Watch Prijs (PPW)

Niet genoteerd

1 PPW naar USD live prijs:

$0.00055235
$0.00055235$0.00055235
-9.50%1D
mexc
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden. MEXC fungeert uitsluitend als informatie-aggregator. Ontdek andere genoteerde tokens op de MEXC Spotmarkt!
USD
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 21:42:01 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00229383
$ 0.00229383$ 0.00229383

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+3.00%

-9.56%

-47.68%

-47.68%

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er PPW verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De PPW hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.00229383, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is PPW met +3.00% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -9.56% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -47.68% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Marktinformatie

$ 552.38K
$ 552.38K$ 552.38K

--
----

$ 552.38K
$ 552.38K$ 552.38K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

999,989,352.415676
999,989,352.415676 999,989,352.415676

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Pentagon Pizza Watch is $ 552.38K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van PPW is 999.99M, met een totale voorraad van 999989352.415676. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 552.38K.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0-9.56%
30 dagen$ 0-53.30%
60 dagen$ 0--
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)?

The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW

Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.

At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.

@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.

But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.

Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.

What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.

In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.

MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) hulpbron

Officiële website

Pentagon Pizza Watch Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Pentagon Pizza Watch te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de Pentagon Pizza Watch prijsvoorspelling !

PPW naar lokale valuta's

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van PPW token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW)

Hoeveel is Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) vandaag waard?
De live PPW prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige PPW naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van PPW naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van Pentagon Pizza Watch?
De marktkapitalisatie van PPW is $ 552.38K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van PPW?
De circulerende voorraad van PPW is 999.99M USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van PPW?
PPW bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.00229383 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van PPW?
PPW zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van PPW?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van PPW is -- USD.
Zal PPW dit jaar hoger gaan?
PPW kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de PPW prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 21:42:01 (UTC+8)

Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

POPULAIR

Momenteel populaire cryptocurrency's die veel marktaandacht krijgen

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,819.99
$102,819.99$102,819.99

-0.35%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,350.14
$3,350.14$3,350.14

-4.47%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$158.92
$158.92$158.92

-1.58%

USDCoin logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0000
$1.0000$1.0000

-0.01%

Momentum logo

Momentum

MMT

$1.1545
$1.1545$1.1545

+54.44%

TOPvolume

De cryptocurrency's met het hoogste handelsvolume

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,819.99
$102,819.99$102,819.99

-0.35%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,350.14
$3,350.14$3,350.14

-4.47%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$158.92
$158.92$158.92

-1.58%

XRP logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2578
$2.2578$2.2578

-1.06%

DOGE logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16522
$0.16522$0.16522

+0.78%

Nieuw toegevoegd

Onlangs genoteerde cryptocurrency's die beschikbaar zijn voor handel

UnifAI logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism logo

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.04178
$0.04178$0.04178

+67.12%

MemeMarket logo

MemeMarket

MFUN

$0.01168
$0.01168$0.01168

+55.73%

Backstage logo

Backstage

BKS

$0.00710
$0.00710$0.00710

+9.23%

Topstijgers

De beste cryptopumps van vandaag

PlayMindProtocol logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.09600
$0.09600$0.09600

+525.81%

Intuition logo

Intuition

TRUST

$0.2367
$0.2367$0.2367

+373.40%

Datasoul logo

Datasoul

DATASOUL

$0.0000000046000
$0.0000000046000$0.0000000046000

+228.52%

JUICY logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.1932
$0.1932$0.1932

+194.96%

NexAIPhone logo

NexAIPhone

NEXAIPHONE

$0.000008837
$0.000008837$0.000008837

+131.51%