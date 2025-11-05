Pentagon Pizza Watch Prijs (PPW)
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er PPW verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De PPW hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.00229383, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .
Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is PPW met +3.00% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -9.56% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -47.68% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.
De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Pentagon Pizza Watch is $ 552.38K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van PPW is 999.99M, met een totale voorraad van 999989352.415676. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 552.38K.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pentagon Pizza Watch naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-9.56%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-53.30%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|--
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW
Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.
At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.
@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.
But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.
Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.
What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.
In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.
