Pawtocol Prijs (UPI)
De live prijs van Pawtocol (UPI) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 8.45K USD. De prijs van UPI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Pawtocol:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Pawtocol prijswijziging binnen de dag is -31.99%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 248.42M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van UPI naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige UPI prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Pawtocol naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pawtocol naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pawtocol naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Pawtocol naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-31.99%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-33.30%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-62.17%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Pawtocol: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.00%
-31.99%
-43.33%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care. Pawtocol is the world’s most advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world’s 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, uniquely positioning it to take over this fast-growing, $150B+ industry. Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides its users cutting-edge privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets. One of the most unique innovations of the Pawtocol platform is the Data Marketplace, a first of its kind, peer-to-peer exchange for users to safely sell their de-identified data directly to companies and groups that want to buy it. For users, this means getting paid when someone wants to use their data. For buyers, it means richer datasets, with cheaper price tags. The Pawtocol Data Marketplace represents a revolution in how data flows around the pet industry. But, it also represents another first: a sustainable technology company that more fairly pays for the digital resources it consumes. All of this means that when Pawtocol grows, everyone will benefit.
