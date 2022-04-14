paul (PAUL) Tokenomie
paul (PAUL) Informatie
Paul Coin: The Purpose of Mocking Everything
Paul Coin is designed to add a humorous twist to the serious and often complex world of digital currencies and cryptocurrency. The core philosophy of this coin is to evaluate both technological developments and societal trends from a playful perspective.
A Humorous Approach The most prominent feature of Paul Coin is its ability to mock everything. This indicates that Paul serves a purpose beyond just being an investment or payment tool. Paul Coin questions the seriousness of technology, finance, and even its own existence, offering a lighter perspective on these fields. In essence, Paul responds to the complexity and exaggerated expectations of the crypto world with a form of irony.
Fun and Creative Content Paul Coin’s goal is not only to entertain but also to encourage community engagement through creative content and campaigns. These might include humorous social media posts, ironic advertising campaigns, or Paul’s "surprise" capabilities. By doing so, Paul fosters a fun and creative community, establishing a bond among users.
Critique of Crypto Culture Paul Coin serves as a critique of the excessive optimism and bubbles within the crypto world. It acts as a tool to highlight the exaggerated aspects of cryptocurrency culture and market volatility. In this context, Paul mirrors the extravagant tendencies of the crypto scene, providing users with a broader perspective.
Community and Interaction Paul Coin reflects its humorous and creative nature through community interactions. The team behind the coin actively encourages users to participate, with Paul "speaking" in various contexts. Community events, competitions, or fun polls are ways in which Paul offers users opportunities to express themselves and engage with the coin.
Education and Awareness Paul Coin also aims to educate a wider audience about the crypto world and raise awareness, but does so with a humorous twist. This approach helps reach a broader audience and makes the complexities of cryptocurrency more accessible.
paul (PAUL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor paul (PAUL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
paul (PAUL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van paul (PAUL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PAUL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PAUL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PAUL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PAUL token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.