ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable.
You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence:
TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims.
Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Ouroboros (ORX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ORX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ORX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
