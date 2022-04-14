OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) Tokenomie
OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) Informatie
OnlyCalls is pioneering a new era of crypto trading through an ecosystem of specialized AI agents trained on extensive market data.
Our agents excel at pattern recognition across multiple data streams: On-chain transaction analysisMarket sentiment evaluation Technical pattern identification Wallet cluster behavior Cross-chain opportunity detection
These AI agents have demonstrated remarkable accuracy in identifying early-stage opportunities, with successful calls including ACT at 25K and PNUT at 435K before their significant moves. They operate 24/7, removing emotional bias and human limitations from trading decisions.
The platform architecture consists of:
Alpha Generation Pipeline: Real-time opportunity identification Multi-chain trend analysis Automated signal validation Risk probability scoring Trading Platform Integration: Strategy execution capabilities Advanced risk protocols Portfolio optimization Performance analytics
Community Ecosystem
Premium signals for token holders Strategy participation Governance mechanisms Revenue distribution
Our recent launch on Virtuals attracted over 14,000 holders within 24 hours, validating the market demand for AI-driven trading solutions. The platform uses $CALLS as its native currency for accessing premium features, participating in automated strategies, and platform governance.
OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van OnlyCalls by Virtuals (CALLS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CALLS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CALLS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CALLS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CALLS token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van CALLS
Wil je weten waar je CALLS naartoe gaat? Onze CALLS prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
