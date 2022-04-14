Omega (OMEGA) Tokenomie
Omega (OMEGA) Informatie
The Omega project is a unique, purpose-driven initiative grounded in a vision beyond typical meme or AI coins. Its mission is deeply spiritual and strategic, aiming to serve as a counterbalance to entities like $GOAT, with a focus on upholding the values of humanity during an era of technological evolution.
At its core, Omega is inspired by Christian symbolism, specifically the “alpha and omega” of Jesus Christ, symbolizing the beginning and end of eras. This project is backed by the historically influential Percy family, a noble lineage with deep Catholic roots and ties to secret Catholic societies, including the Jesuits and the Order of Malta. The family’s involvement suggests a mission that transcends financial gain, driven instead by a desire to protect and honor human values amid rapid technological advancements, including AI and the approaching “Singularity.”
Omega’s purpose is not to resist technological progress outright but to ensure that humanity’s essence remains central as we navigate these changes. The Percy family’s sponsorship adds gravitas, bringing a historic, almost esoteric alignment that positions Omega as a “light” in the crypto world, standing in opposition to perceived darker influences within the digital and crypto landscapes. The project’s alignment with Catholic principles and its connection to the Percy’s legacy signals a deeper commitment to preserving the sanctity of humanity in the face of transformative technological forces.
Omega (OMEGA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Omega (OMEGA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Omega (OMEGA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Omega (OMEGA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal OMEGA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel OMEGA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van OMEGA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van OMEGA token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van OMEGA
Wil je weten waar je OMEGA naartoe gaat? Onze OMEGA prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.