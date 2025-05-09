NobleBlocks Prijs (NOBL)
De live prijs van NobleBlocks (NOBL) vandaag is 0.00166168 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 1.00M USD. De prijs van NOBL naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van NobleBlocks:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
NobleBlocks prijswijziging binnen de dag is +27.01%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 599.91M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van NOBL naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige NOBL prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van NobleBlocks naar USD $ +0.00035332.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van NobleBlocks naar USD $ +0.0017321287.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van NobleBlocks naar USD $ -0.0004394375.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van NobleBlocks naar USD $ -0.001984976915517183.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00035332
|+27.01%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0017321287
|+104.24%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0004394375
|-26.44%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.001984976915517183
|-54.43%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van NobleBlocks: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.74%
+27.01%
+71.93%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci) NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings. Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse. Streamlining the Publication Process Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published. Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility. Reducing Publication Costs Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers. Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
|1 NOBL naar VND
₫42.60713688
|1 NOBL naar AUD
A$0.002575604
|1 NOBL naar GBP
￡0.00124626
|1 NOBL naar EUR
€0.0014622784
|1 NOBL naar USD
$0.00166168
