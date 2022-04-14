Nelore Coin (NLC) Tokenomie
Nelore Coin (NLC) Informatie
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit.
The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets.
The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested.
Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months.
Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land.
The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more.
Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created.
In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy.
With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product.
Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
Nelore Coin (NLC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Nelore Coin (NLC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Nelore Coin (NLC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Nelore Coin (NLC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal NLC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel NLC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van NLC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van NLC token verkennen!
