Naruto Prijs (NARUTO)
De live prijs van Naruto (NARUTO) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van NARUTO naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Naruto:
24-uurs handelsvolume is $ 123.42 USD
Naruto prijswijziging binnen de dag is --
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van NARUTO naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige NARUTO prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Naruto naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Naruto naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Naruto naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Naruto naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-6.67%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+65.60%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Naruto: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
--
-5.03%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of $Naruto, the ultimate ninja meme coin. We're here to revolutionize the memecoin universe and stake our claim as the Hokage of the cryptosphere. Combining the powers of Naruto Uzumaki and the world of cryptocurrency, we've created a token that's both fun and profitable. What makes your project unique? Just like the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition. We aim to provide a sense of community and belonging for all our holders, as we embark on an epic journey to conquer the memecoin world. History of your project. Drawing inspiration from this captivating tale, we've created the $Naruto coin. Just like Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition, embodying the spirit of the ninja way. We aim to unite our holders under the banner of $Naruto, forging a sense of community and belonging as we embark on a thrilling quest to conquer the memecoin world. Together, we will face challenges, overcome obstacles, and rise to prominence in the realm of cryptocurrency. So, join us on this exhilarating adventure and become a part of the $Naruto legacy. What’s next for your project? By staying true to our mission, we believe that $Naruto will not only become the Hokage of the memecoin world but also leave a lasting, positive legacy in the cryptocurrency realm. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make history together. What can your token be used for? While $Naruto is primarily a meme coin designed for fun and entertainment, we envision several potential use cases for the token that can provide value to our community and encourage broader adoption. Some of these use cases include: Community-driven governance: $Naruto token holders can participate in the decision-making process for the project's future developments and initiatives. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the direction of the project and encourages active engageme
