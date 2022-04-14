Moontax (CPAI) Tokenomie
The first AI tax platform with expert validation
$CPAI is your key to unlock a complete crypto tax accounting network. The first AI based crypto accounting tool, supported by human reconciliation and legal services for when you need something extra.
Welcome to the comprehensive guide for the $CPAI Token, a unique utility token specifically designed to enhance the service offerings of the Moontax platform. This document will provide an in-depth understanding of how $CPAI tokens work, their value, and how they can be utilized for a variety of services. $CPAI tokens are distributed via subscription packages, recon and legal services, or can be purchased directly through our website.
By redeeming these tokens, users can receive a credit per token towards their Moontax services, effectively lowering their service costs. The token burn mechanism ensures that once tokens are redeemed, they are permanently removed from circulation, maintaining the stability and utility value of the $CPAI token.
With a focus on customer loyalty and regulatory compliance, the $CPAI token enhances the overall user experience by simplifying service access and offering incentives for long-term engagement. The future tiered rewards system and continuous monitoring of token performance ensure that the $CPAI token remains a valuable asset within the Moontax ecosystem.
In a world where everyone invests in meme tokens with the hopes of getting rich, why not invest in getting something done for the future, like your taxes?
Moontax (CPAI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Moontax (CPAI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Moontax (CPAI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Moontax (CPAI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal CPAI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel CPAI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van CPAI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van CPAI token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van CPAI
Wil je weten waar je CPAI naartoe gaat? Onze CPAI prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
