Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) Tokenomie
Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) Informatie
This token is based off the minty girl website app utility> this utility allows consumers to customize a predetermined CA with a character choice of their choosing either at the end or the beginning of the newly minted tokens contract address. These minty girl minted tokens are released on the pump (dot) fun platform, circumventing the need to access pump (dot) fun platform. The ability to buy and sell those CAs are also available on the minty girl website platform. The fees associated with the token mints are .1 and 50% of the fee goes a purchase and burn of minty girl token, and the other 50% goes to the developer(to be used on marketing)
Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MINTYGIRL tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MINTYGIRL tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van MINTYGIRL begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MINTYGIRL token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van MINTYGIRL
Wil je weten waar je MINTYGIRL naartoe gaat? Onze MINTYGIRL prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.