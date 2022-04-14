MimboGameGroup (MGG) Tokenomie
MimboGameGroup (MGG) Informatie
MGG(MimboGameGroup) Token Launched in 2025 by a team based in South Korea and the United States, MGG is the native token of the MimboNode Web3 gaming ecosystem. The project aims to build a reward-based gaming platform that integrates blockchain infrastructure with real-time gameplay experiences. In the MGG ecosystem, all tokens are created solely through node operation rewards. There is no team allocation or external reserve supply, and the distribution mechanism is designed to ensure fair and transparent reward issuance based on smart contract logic. The platform supports various game developers and publishers who can integrate blockchain functionality into their games using the MimboNode API and SDK. This enables in-game assets and rewards to be securely issued, stored, and traded via blockchain. MGG’s tokenomics promote sustainability and community participation through utility in staking, governance, and access to exclusive game content. The team is preparing for listings on decentralized exchanges (DEX), and a smart contract audit is underway to ensure platform security. As part of its roadmap, MGG plans to expand into global markets and form strategic partnerships with GameFi platforms, enhancing user engagement and token utility within the gaming space.
MimboGameGroup (MGG) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor MimboGameGroup (MGG), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
MimboGameGroup (MGG) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van MimboGameGroup (MGG) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MGG tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MGG tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van MGG begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MGG token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van MGG
Wil je weten waar je MGG naartoe gaat? Onze MGG prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.