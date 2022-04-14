Mettalex (MTLX) Tokenomie
Mettalex (MTLX) Informatie
Mettalex is an innovative decentralised exchange (DEX) that redefines the trading experience by leveraging peer-to-peer order books and advanced AI agent technology powered by Fetch.ai. This platform distinguishes itself by stepping away from traditional liquidity pools, offering traders frictionless and zero-slippage transactions. At Mettalex, traders have the flexibility to exchange a wide array of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and commodities, at their preferred price points. The unique AI agents, deployable on users' machines, execute trades on behalf of traders at specified prices, ensuring seamless transactions without manual intervention. Mettalex stands out as a chain-agnostic DEX, facilitating asset trades across various blockchains, from Fetch chain to Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain to Avalanche, bridging the gap in the cross-chain trading landscape. With Mettalex, traders are empowered with a user-centric platform that not only provides control over trading conditions but also ensures the security and efficiency of every transaction through the power of Fetch.ai's autonomous agent network.
FAQs Who Are the Founders of Mettalex? Humayun Sheikh is the CEO and founder of Mettalex and He is also founder of Fetch.ai, uVue and itzMe.
What Makes Mettalex Unique? Mettalex stands out by peer-to-peer order books with advanced AI agents, enabling seamless, slippage-free trades across various assets and blockchains. This integration, powered by Fetch.ai technology, marks a significant innovation in decentralized finance, offering a more efficient and user-friendly trading experience.
How Many Mettalex (MTLX) Coins Are There in Circulation? Mettalex (MTLX) has a maximum supply of 40,000,000 MTLX.
Where Can You Buy Mettalex (MTLX)? MTLX is available on Uniswap
Mettalex (MTLX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Mettalex (MTLX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Mettalex (MTLX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Mettalex (MTLX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MTLX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MTLX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van MTLX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MTLX token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van MTLX
Wil je weten waar je MTLX naartoe gaat? Onze MTLX prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.