Metal Dollar (XMD) Tokenomie
Metal Dollar (XMD) Informatie
What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability.
What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction.
History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain.
What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps.
What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.
Metal Dollar (XMD) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Metal Dollar (XMD), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Metal Dollar (XMD) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Metal Dollar (XMD) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal XMD tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel XMD tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van XMD begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van XMD token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van XMD
Wil je weten waar je XMD naartoe gaat? Onze XMD prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.