Medicalchain Prijs (MTN)
De live prijs van Medicalchain (MTN) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 55.34K USD. De prijs van MTN naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Medicalchain:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Medicalchain prijswijziging binnen de dag is +19.81%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 231.53M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van MTN naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige MTN prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Medicalchain naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Medicalchain naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Medicalchain naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Medicalchain naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+19.81%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+52.89%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+25.75%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Medicalchain: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.00%
+19.81%
+13.83%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Medicalchain uses blockchain technology to securely store health records and maintain a single version of the truth. The different organizations such as doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacists and health insurers can request permission to access a patient’s record to serve their purpose and record transactions on the distributed ledger. Medicalchain provides solutions to today’s health record problems. The platform is built to securely store and share electronic health records. By digitizing health records and empowering users we can leverage countless industry synergies. Medicalchain is building a platform for secure storage and utilization of electronic health records on the blockchain. The company is also building a telemedicine platform to allow users to directly connect with healthcare professionals, share their records and get consultations, second opinions, online through a secure channel.The company was originally founded in February 2016 to provide a software solution inside hospitals. The solution is known as ‘Discharge Summary’ and it uses a workflow tool to accurately write an assessment of a patient as they are being discharged from surgery or a long hospital visit. The software is currently being used by hospitals in UK and the team decided to extend this project and go further with Medicalchain. Medicalchain wants people to have access to their health records everywhere. Today, you can travel far and wide and you will have access to your phone, contacts, photos, files, bank accounts but not your health records - probably the most important and life saving information you need. In most developed countries around the world you, as a patient, have a legal right to request your records. Medicalchain is providing you with a platform to do that. But more importantly, Medicalchain wants its users to be able to use it immediately by communicating and sharing (on a time limited basis) with other doctors. The bigger vision is to allow pharmaceutical, insurance and other healthcare organisations and stakeholders to be able to interact with health records on patients' terms. Medicalchain believes that health records should be a part of everyone’s life and not just referred to when someone is ill.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 MTN naar VND
₫--
|1 MTN naar AUD
A$--
|1 MTN naar GBP
￡--
|1 MTN naar EUR
€--
|1 MTN naar USD
$--
|1 MTN naar MYR
RM--
|1 MTN naar TRY
₺--
|1 MTN naar JPY
¥--
|1 MTN naar RUB
₽--
|1 MTN naar INR
₹--
|1 MTN naar IDR
Rp--
|1 MTN naar KRW
₩--
|1 MTN naar PHP
₱--
|1 MTN naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 MTN naar BRL
R$--
|1 MTN naar CAD
C$--
|1 MTN naar BDT
৳--
|1 MTN naar NGN
₦--
|1 MTN naar UAH
₴--
|1 MTN naar VES
Bs--
|1 MTN naar PKR
Rs--
|1 MTN naar KZT
₸--
|1 MTN naar THB
฿--
|1 MTN naar TWD
NT$--
|1 MTN naar AED
د.إ--
|1 MTN naar CHF
Fr--
|1 MTN naar HKD
HK$--
|1 MTN naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 MTN naar MXN
$--