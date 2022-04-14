MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth.

At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before.

Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life.

MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.