MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth.
At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before.
Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life.
MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van MeAI (MEAI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MEAI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MEAI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.