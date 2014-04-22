MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) Tokenomie
MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) Informatie
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done.
The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers.
MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours.
The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better.
MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor MaidSafeCoin (EMAID), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal EMAID tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel EMAID tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van EMAID begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van EMAID token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van EMAID
Wil je weten waar je EMAID naartoe gaat? Onze EMAID prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
