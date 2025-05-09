MaidSafeCoin Prijs (EMAID)
De live prijs van MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) vandaag is 0.110158 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 3.40M USD. De prijs van EMAID naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van MaidSafeCoin:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
MaidSafeCoin prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.61%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 30.85M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van EMAID naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige EMAID prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van MaidSafeCoin naar USD $ +0.00066369.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van MaidSafeCoin naar USD $ +0.0152570702.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van MaidSafeCoin naar USD $ -0.0338191449.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van MaidSafeCoin naar USD $ -0.23886510004162795.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00066369
|+0.61%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0152570702
|+13.85%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0338191449
|-30.70%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.23886510004162795
|-68.43%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van MaidSafeCoin: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.00%
+0.61%
+3.23%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 EMAID naar VND
₫2,824.561278
|1 EMAID naar AUD
A$0.1707449
|1 EMAID naar GBP
￡0.0826185
|1 EMAID naar EUR
€0.09693904
|1 EMAID naar USD
$0.110158
|1 EMAID naar MYR
RM0.4736794
|1 EMAID naar TRY
₺4.26752092
|1 EMAID naar JPY
¥15.98062106
|1 EMAID naar RUB
₽9.21691986
|1 EMAID naar INR
₹9.3964774
|1 EMAID naar IDR
Rp1,805.86856352
|1 EMAID naar KRW
₩154.0669788
|1 EMAID naar PHP
₱6.10605794
|1 EMAID naar EGP
￡E.5.57619796
|1 EMAID naar BRL
R$0.62349428
|1 EMAID naar CAD
C$0.15311962
|1 EMAID naar BDT
৳13.4282602
|1 EMAID naar NGN
₦177.10211818
|1 EMAID naar UAH
₴4.5825728
|1 EMAID naar VES
Bs9.693904
|1 EMAID naar PKR
Rs31.05574336
|1 EMAID naar KZT
₸57.04642188
|1 EMAID naar THB
฿3.62640136
|1 EMAID naar TWD
NT$3.32787318
|1 EMAID naar AED
د.إ0.40427986
|1 EMAID naar CHF
Fr0.09032956
|1 EMAID naar HKD
HK$0.85592766
|1 EMAID naar MAD
.د.م1.02006308
|1 EMAID naar MXN
$2.14477626