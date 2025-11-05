Lux SideQuests Prijs (LSQ)
-0.21%
+26.26%
-42.07%
-42.07%
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er LSQ verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De LSQ hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .
Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is LSQ met -0.21% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, +26.26% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -42.07% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.
De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Lux SideQuests is $ 260.46K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van LSQ is 1.00B, met een totale voorraad van 1000000000.0. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 260.46K.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Lux SideQuests naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Lux SideQuests naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Lux SideQuests naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Lux SideQuests naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+26.26%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-43.12%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|--
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.
The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.
LSQ is the native utility token used for:
Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.
The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.
Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.
The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.
Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.
Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.
The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.
The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.
The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.
Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.
Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.
The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.
Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
Hoeveel zal Lux SideQuests (LSQ) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Lux SideQuests (LSQ) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Lux SideQuests te bekijken.
Bekijk nu de Lux SideQuests prijsvoorspelling !
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Lux SideQuests (LSQ) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van LSQ token !
|Tijd (UTC+8)
|Type
|Informatie
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
Momenteel populaire cryptocurrency's die veel marktaandacht krijgen
De cryptocurrency's met het hoogste handelsvolume
Onlangs genoteerde cryptocurrency's die beschikbaar zijn voor handel
De beste cryptopumps van vandaag