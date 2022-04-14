Lucretius (LUC) Tokenomie
Lucretius (LUC) Informatie
"Lucretius is a fully decentralized metaverse web-based game that is filled with endless fun and adventure. It is an exciting new complex where you can connect with other users, make new friends, participate in community events, win contests, exchange NFTs at the marketplace, and many other fun activities.
In Lucretius, the fun never ends. You can participate in auction events, art exhibitions, concerts and even get paid for having fun with Play & Earn. It is a web-based game that stands out because it offers the best of two worlds. It provides an exhilarating gameplay experience and a platform for players who want to acquire and trade NFTs, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Lucretius was not created as a game for only blockchain players. It is aimed at a segment of the gaming community which can be quickly onboarded from other mainstream platforms.
Their unique angle offers an exciting way to connect a compelling game narrative with the metaverse and underlying blockchain technology. With these features, the Lucretius complex can attract millions of gamers to the blockchain ecosystem and create multiple income generation streams in the process. The project leverages the XRPL, which facilitates advanced and in-game DeFi features."
Lucretius (LUC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Lucretius (LUC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Lucretius (LUC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Lucretius (LUC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal LUC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel LUC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van LUC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van LUC token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van LUC
Wil je weten waar je LUC naartoe gaat? Onze LUC prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.