LockTrip (LOC) Tokenomie
LockTrip (LOC) Informatie
"Disrupting the Travel Industry
LockTrip.com is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that allows users to save up to 60% on their bookings by cutting out middlemen and their commissions. Choose among various payment methods such as credit card, popular cryptocurrencies and the native LOC token to bypass payment fees.
More than 2.1 Million Hotels & Properties
LockTrip is working with the strongest brands in the travel industry to offer its customers first class inventory around the globe. Thanks to our vast network of partners, we are not only fulfilling the needs of our customers, but also let the strongest brands compete with each other. Thanks to our unique reverse-auctioning model, customers will always be presented the lowest price possible.
More than 1,000 Airlines to Choose From
With more than 1,000 Airlines to choose from globally, LockTrip is better connected than any other marketplace in the industry. Both Hotels & Flights are bookable from the same marketplace in a one-stop shop solution.
About the LOC Token
LockTrip's unique business model funnels the entire economy through the LOC token. Each booking made on the marketplace results in 3% of the booking value being used to buy LOC from exchanges and burn them. The process is fully automated and can be verified transparently on the blockchain.
Deflationary Model
Contrary to most other tokens and coins, the LOC supply is not growing or remaining constant. Indeed it is shrinking with each booking and it's subsequent burn. This mechanism will continue indefinitely as there is no limit in time or number of LOC to be burnt.
LockTrip is powered by the Hydra chain, which emerged through the combination of the best features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Qtum chains. It thus presents cutting-edge technology with unique economic features."
LockTrip (LOC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor LockTrip (LOC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
LockTrip (LOC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van LockTrip (LOC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal LOC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel LOC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van LOC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van LOC token verkennen!
