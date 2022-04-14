Liquid Mercury is a technology company that provides institutional-grade trading infrastructure, workflow automation, and Real World Asset (RWA) marketplaces. Its platform is designed to meet the performance, security, and reporting standards expected by the most demanding traditional finance institutions.

At the core of the ecosystem is MERC, an ERC-20 utility token that delivers value to users in three primary ways:

Discount Farming via Staking

MERC holders can participate in a “Discount Farming Staking Program,” which enables users to earn monthly Element Tokens (ETs) by staking their MERC tokens. These ETs can be:

Applied toward Liquid Mercury invoices for service discounts, if you're a customer.

Traded for cash equivalents on a private secondary marketplace where ET holders and Liquid Mercury customers can buy and sell ETs.

Access to Premium Features and Staking Rewards

Staking MERC also unlocks:

Access to exclusive research, curated trading tools, and trading rebates.

Annual staking rewards paid in MERC, currently set at 10% per year.

Utility in the Expansion of Real World Asset (RWA) Markets

As Liquid Mercury grows its footprint in the RWA sector, the role of the MERC token will expand accordingly, powering participation and utility within tokenized asset marketplaces.