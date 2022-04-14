Licker (LICKER) Tokenomie
Licker (LICKER) Informatie
Meet LICKER, the quintessential embodiment of everything gone wrong in the world of crypto. Born out of the darkest corners of the shitcoin universe, LICKER is a grotesque parody of financial innovation, fueled by reckless speculation and blind greed. Its appearance is a chaotic mess of garish colors and garbled text, reflecting the incoherence of its purpose and value.
LICKER's origins are shrouded in controversy, rumored to have been created by a group of anonymous developers with a penchant for chaos and a disregard for ethical standards. It promises the moon to unsuspecting investors with flashy, over-the-top marketing campaigns that seem to be more about luring in the gullible than delivering any real utility.
The tokenomics of LICKER are as absurd as its name. Its supply is infinite, its utility is vague, and its roadmap is a jumble of buzzwords with no clear direction. Despite its disreputable nature, LICKER attracts a certain type of investor—those who chase after the next big “hit” in the crypto space without a second thought for long-term stability or ethical considerations.
Licker (LICKER) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Licker (LICKER), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Licker (LICKER) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Licker (LICKER) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal LICKER tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel LICKER tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van LICKER begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van LICKER token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van LICKER
Wil je weten waar je LICKER naartoe gaat? Onze LICKER prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.