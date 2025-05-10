Libra Credit Prijs (LBA)
De live prijs van Libra Credit (LBA) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 51.39K USD. De prijs van LBA naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Libra Credit:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Libra Credit prijswijziging binnen de dag is -2.55%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 675.00M USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Libra Credit naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Libra Credit naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Libra Credit naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Libra Credit naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-2.55%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|-17.24%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-30.22%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Libra Credit: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.01%
-2.55%
+1.76%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Libra Credit is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates open access to credit anywhere and anytime based on the Ethereum blockchain. Libra Credit is a global initiative with a mission to provide financial inclusion and lower the cost of financial services. Powered by its proprietary big data, AI-based credit assessment technology and existing global partnership networks, Libra Credit has the expertise and capabilities to realize its mission. Libra Credit aims to offer a seamless digital lending process that can be completed in 5 steps: application, verification and credit assessment, confirmation, collateral deposit, and disbursement. The Libra Credit platform will focus on a dual-credit risk scoring mechanism that considers the creditworthiness of the pledged collateral as well as the credit information of the borrower. Borrowers will be able to pledge any crypto-assets as collateral and receive loans in their desired asset. Using smart contracts and a proprietary collateral valuation and liquidation system, Libra Credit will lock in agreed terms between borrows, lenders, custodians, guarantors and liquidators. Libra Credit was founded in 2017 and operates out of San Francisco, USA. They are backed by investors such as FBG Capital, GBIC, DHVC, Dekypt Capital, Crypto Parency, and others. Lu Hua, Co-Founder & CEO has experience in the payments, financing, and risk management industries. He was previously the CEO of moKredit, one of China’s top digital credit servicing companies. Lu was also the Head of Core Payments for PayPal China and the Head of Global Banking Platform for PayPal US. Dan Schatt, Co-Founder & COO has previously worked as the Chief Commercial Officer at Stockpile Inc., a leading fintech company, and as General Manager of Financial Innovations at PayPal. Howard Wu, Chief Scientist, he is a blockchain and cryptography expert who is a Founding Partner of Dekrypt Capital, Advisor of Blockchain at Berkeley, and Software Engineer at Google. He advises the project in a technical capacity and has received a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from UC Berkeley. There are already quite a few blockchain lending projects, so competition is stiff. Libra Credit’s development progress is rather early compared to its competitors. The crypto-to-crypto lending part seems to be well thought out. However, not so much with the crypto-to-fiat part. According to the roadmap, crypto-to-fiat lending is scheduled to launch in 2018 Q3. With details lacking in the weekly blog update about crypto-to-fiat lending, it is difficult to gauge whether the proposed timeline is reasonable.
