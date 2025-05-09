LABEL AI Prijs (LBL)
De live prijs van LABEL AI (LBL) vandaag is 0.00148195 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 1.69M USD. De prijs van LBL naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van LABEL AI:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
LABEL AI prijswijziging binnen de dag is +4.33%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 1.14B USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van LBL naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige LBL prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van LABEL AI naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van LABEL AI naar USD $ +0.0004587183.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van LABEL AI naar USD $ +0.0000314429.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van LABEL AI naar USD $ -0.0007744661024765336.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+4.33%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0004587183
|+30.95%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0000314429
|+2.12%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.0007744661024765336
|-34.32%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van LABEL AI: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.78%
+4.33%
-3.11%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism. The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry. The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 LBL naar VND
₫37.99867995
|1 LBL naar AUD
A$0.0022970225
|1 LBL naar GBP
￡0.0011114625
|1 LBL naar EUR
€0.001304116
|1 LBL naar USD
$0.00148195
|1 LBL naar MYR
RM0.006372385
|1 LBL naar TRY
₺0.057410743
|1 LBL naar JPY
¥0.2151050425
|1 LBL naar RUB
₽0.1241133125
|1 LBL naar INR
₹0.1264547935
|1 LBL naar IDR
Rp24.699156787
|1 LBL naar KRW
₩2.07265527
|1 LBL naar PHP
₱0.082159308
|1 LBL naar EGP
￡E.0.07498667
|1 LBL naar BRL
R$0.008387837
|1 LBL naar CAD
C$0.0020599105
|1 LBL naar BDT
৳0.180649705
|1 LBL naar NGN
₦2.3825458345
|1 LBL naar UAH
₴0.06164912
|1 LBL naar VES
Bs0.1304116
|1 LBL naar PKR
Rs0.417791344
|1 LBL naar KZT
₸0.767442627
|1 LBL naar THB
฿0.048815433
|1 LBL naar TWD
NT$0.0447400705
|1 LBL naar AED
د.إ0.0054387565
|1 LBL naar CHF
Fr0.001215199
|1 LBL naar HKD
HK$0.0115147515
|1 LBL naar MAD
.د.م0.013722857
|1 LBL naar MXN
$0.028868386