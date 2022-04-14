Krex (KREX) Tokenomie
Krex (KREX) Informatie
The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike.
Key Highlights:
The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities.
KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network.
It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for:
Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding.
XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.
Krex (KREX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Krex (KREX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Krex (KREX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Krex (KREX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal KREX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel KREX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van KREX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van KREX token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.