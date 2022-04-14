King Sugar Glider (KSG) Tokenomie
King Sugar Glider (KSG) Informatie
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey.
Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable.
Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective.
Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun.
Our Goals:
Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience.
While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development.
KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
King Sugar Glider (KSG) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor King Sugar Glider (KSG), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
King Sugar Glider (KSG) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van King Sugar Glider (KSG) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal KSG tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel KSG tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van KSG begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van KSG token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van KSG
Wil je weten waar je KSG naartoe gaat? Onze KSG prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.