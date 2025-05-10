Jewels Da Goat Prijs (JEWELS)
De live prijs van Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 34.66K USD. De prijs van JEWELS naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Jewels Da Goat:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Jewels Da Goat prijswijziging binnen de dag is +7.02%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.62M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van JEWELS naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige JEWELS prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Jewels Da Goat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Jewels Da Goat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Jewels Da Goat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Jewels Da Goat naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+7.02%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+40.76%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+17.09%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Jewels Da Goat: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.11%
+7.02%
+16.93%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
