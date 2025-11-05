BeursDEX+
Koop cryptoMarktenSpotFutures500XEarnEvenementen
Meer
De live JELLY TIME prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime JELLY naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de JELLY prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.De live JELLY TIME prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime JELLY naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de JELLY prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over JELLY

JELLY Prijsinformatie

Wat is JELLY

JELLY officiële website

JELLY tokenomie

JELLY Prijsvoorspelling

Verdien

Airdrop+

Nieuws

Blog

Leren

JELLY TIME logo

JELLY TIME Prijs (JELLY)

Niet genoteerd

1 JELLY naar USD live prijs:

--
----
+2.50%1D
mexc
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden. MEXC fungeert uitsluitend als informatie-aggregator. Ontdek andere genoteerde tokens op de MEXC Spotmarkt!
USD
JELLY TIME (JELLY) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 23:06:53 (UTC+8)

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0015406
$ 0.0015406$ 0.0015406

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.95%

+2.55%

+7.01%

+7.01%

JELLY TIME (JELLY) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er JELLY verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De JELLY hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.0015406, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is JELLY met -1.95% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, +2.55% in de afgelopen 24 uur en +7.01% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Marktinformatie

$ 19.30K
$ 19.30K$ 19.30K

--
----

$ 19.30K
$ 19.30K$ 19.30K

999.64M
999.64M 999.64M

999,641,261.742202
999,641,261.742202 999,641,261.742202

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van JELLY TIME is $ 19.30K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van JELLY is 999.64M, met een totale voorraad van 999641261.742202. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 19.30K.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van JELLY TIME naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van JELLY TIME naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van JELLY TIME naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van JELLY TIME naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0+2.55%
30 dagen$ 0-25.38%
60 dagen$ 0-97.45%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is JELLY TIME (JELLY)?

Peanut Butter Jelly Time ($JELLY) is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by one of the earliest and most recognizable internet memes. The origin of the meme dates back to 2001, when a short Flash animation of a cartoon banana dancing to the 1996 song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by The Buckwheat Boyz began circulating online. Initially shared on personal websites and niche communities, it gained massive popularity on early internet platforms such as eBaum’s World, Newgrounds, AlbinoBlacksheep, and YTMND. The looping animation, combined with the repetitive and absurd lyrics, made it a defining example of early internet humor and one of the first memes to achieve widespread recognition.

The $JELLY project is designed around collective ownership, community governance, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the meme’s high recognizability and nostalgic appeal, $JELLY aims to unite participants who share an appreciation for internet history and meme culture. The project operates as a decentralized, community-led initiative, with token holders empowered to influence project direction, creative output, and collaborations.

$JELLY is more than a token; it is a cultural artifact on-chain. Its design incorporates the ethos of Web3—permissionless participation, transparent governance, and open creative collaboration—while maintaining the playful spirit of the original meme. The token serves as a medium for digital collectibles, meme-based media initiatives, and cross-community partnerships. Future development plans include the integration of $JELLY into meme-related content, online events, NFT collections, and collaborative marketing campaigns with other crypto projects.

The cultural footprint of Peanut Butter Jelly Time extends beyond internet forums and Flash animation websites. The meme has appeared in mainstream media, most notably in the Family Guy episode “The Courtship of Stewie’s Father” (Season 4, Episode 16, aired November 20, 2005), where the character Brian dresses as the banana to cheer up Peter. The meme was also popular during the MySpace era, often embedded in user profiles and blog posts, further cementing its role in early social media culture. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity, absurdity, and the shared nostalgia it evokes for those who experienced the early days of the internet.

The project’s roadmap emphasizes sustainable growth and active community involvement. Key goals include:

Encouraging creative contributions from the community in the form of artwork, videos, and memes.

Hosting community-driven contests, events, and social media campaigns to maintain engagement.

Preserving and documenting internet culture through archival efforts and educational content.

$JELLY operates on the principle that strong communities drive lasting value. By grounding the project in a cultural phenomenon that has already demonstrated global reach, the team aims to create a space where humor, history, and blockchain innovation intersect.

MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.

JELLY TIME (JELLY) hulpbron

Officiële website

JELLY TIME Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal JELLY TIME (JELLY) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je JELLY TIME (JELLY) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor JELLY TIME te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de JELLY TIME prijsvoorspelling !

JELLY naar lokale valuta's

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van JELLY TIME (JELLY) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van JELLY token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over JELLY TIME (JELLY)

Hoeveel is JELLY TIME (JELLY) vandaag waard?
De live JELLY prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige JELLY naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van JELLY naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van JELLY TIME?
De marktkapitalisatie van JELLY is $ 19.30K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van JELLY?
De circulerende voorraad van JELLY is 999.64M USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van JELLY?
JELLY bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.0015406 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van JELLY?
JELLY zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van JELLY?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van JELLY is -- USD.
Zal JELLY dit jaar hoger gaan?
JELLY kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de JELLY prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 23:06:53 (UTC+8)

JELLY TIME (JELLY) Belangrijke updates uit de sector

Tijd (UTC+8)TypeInformatie
11-05 17:18:00Industrie-updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain gegevens
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industrie-updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industrie-updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industrie-updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industrie-updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

POPULAIR

Momenteel populaire cryptocurrency's die veel marktaandacht krijgen

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,100.00
$103,100.00$103,100.00

-0.07%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,351.72
$3,351.72$3,351.72

-4.43%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$158.80
$158.80$158.80

-1.65%

USDCoin logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

0.00%

Momentum logo

Momentum

MMT

$0.9961
$0.9961$0.9961

+33.25%

TOPvolume

De cryptocurrency's met het hoogste handelsvolume

Bitcoin logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,100.00
$103,100.00$103,100.00

-0.07%

Ethereum logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,351.72
$3,351.72$3,351.72

-4.43%

Solana logo

Solana

SOL

$158.80
$158.80$158.80

-1.65%

XRP logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2627
$2.2627$2.2627

-0.85%

DOGE logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16647
$0.16647$0.16647

+1.54%

Nieuw toegevoegd

Onlangs genoteerde cryptocurrency's die beschikbaar zijn voor handel

UnifAI logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Sentism logo

Sentism

SENTIS

$0.03621
$0.03621$0.03621

+44.84%

MemeMarket logo

MemeMarket

MFUN

$0.01100
$0.01100$0.01100

+46.66%

Backstage logo

Backstage

BKS

$0.00799
$0.00799$0.00799

+22.92%

Topstijgers

De beste cryptopumps van vandaag

Intuition logo

Intuition

TRUST

$0.2120
$0.2120$0.2120

+324.00%

Datasoul logo

Datasoul

DATASOUL

$0.0000000048648
$0.0000000048648$0.0000000048648

+247.43%

JUICY logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.2177
$0.2177$0.2177

+232.36%

NexAIPhone logo

NexAIPhone

NEXAIPHONE

$0.000009039
$0.000009039$0.000009039

+136.80%

DEGENFI logo

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.000000000205
$0.000000000205$0.000000000205

+138.37%