IXI (IXI) Tokenomie
IXI (IXI) Informatie
Ixian is a peer to peer encrypted data streaming platform, which handles a high volume of micro transactions.
About Ixian Platform and IxiCash
As remote work and social distancing are becoming the new norm, more people are relying on streaming services for communication. Traditional services rely on expensive infrastructure to handle millions of new users and amount of data transferred. This infrastructure needs constant maintenance and upgrades but is only being used at full capacity at certain peaks.
Ixian DLT - High throughput of micropayments with microfees
Ixian was built to overcome these issues. By leveraging the user’s hardware we can improve reliability and enable users to monetize their hardware and bandwidth, depending on network needs. Ixian relies on its users to form a secure and efficient network with no downtime.
Ixian S2 - Decentralized data streaming with incentives for node operators
You can already download and use the first decentralized app that utilizes Ixian technology, it’s called Spixi and it is a secure next generation chat app, with no central authority which can access your personal data.
Ixian is the kind of platform developers will want to use to build and monetize solutions that require scaling and secure data streaming capabilities. Services utilizing Ixian require smaller operating budgets and thus can be offered at competitive pricing. While paying less, users won’t need to worry about data leaks, privacy issues or censorship.
IXI (IXI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor IXI (IXI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
IXI (IXI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van IXI (IXI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal IXI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel IXI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van IXI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van IXI token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van IXI
Wil je weten waar je IXI naartoe gaat? Onze IXI prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.