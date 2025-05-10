Isiklar Coin Prijs (ISIKC)
De live prijs van Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) vandaag is 0.260125 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van ISIKC naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Isiklar Coin:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Isiklar Coin prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.07%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van ISIKC naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige ISIKC prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Isiklar Coin naar USD $ +0.00018788.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Isiklar Coin naar USD $ +0.0092477559.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Isiklar Coin naar USD $ +0.0143430323.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Isiklar Coin naar USD $ +0.02730599063427608.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00018788
|+0.07%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0092477559
|+3.56%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0143430323
|+5.51%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.02730599063427608
|+11.73%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Isiklar Coin: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.04%
+0.07%
-0.06%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory. Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
|1 ISIKC naar VND
₫6,669.865125
|1 ISIKC naar AUD
A$0.405795
|1 ISIKC naar GBP
￡0.19509375
|1 ISIKC naar EUR
€0.22891
|1 ISIKC naar USD
$0.260125
|1 ISIKC naar MYR
RM1.1185375
|1 ISIKC naar TRY
₺10.082445
|1 ISIKC naar JPY
¥37.81177
|1 ISIKC naar RUB
₽21.4603125
|1 ISIKC naar INR
₹22.21727625
|1 ISIKC naar IDR
Rp4,335.4149325
|1 ISIKC naar KRW
₩363.30098
|1 ISIKC naar PHP
₱14.40312125
|1 ISIKC naar EGP
￡E.13.1675275
|1 ISIKC naar BRL
R$1.46970625
|1 ISIKC naar CAD
C$0.36157375
|1 ISIKC naar BDT
৳31.7092375
|1 ISIKC naar NGN
₦418.20556375
|1 ISIKC naar UAH
₴10.8212
|1 ISIKC naar VES
Bs22.891
|1 ISIKC naar PKR
Rs73.33444
|1 ISIKC naar KZT
₸134.7083325
|1 ISIKC naar THB
฿8.57372
|1 ISIKC naar TWD
NT$7.86878125
|1 ISIKC naar AED
د.إ0.95465875
|1 ISIKC naar CHF
Fr0.21590375
|1 ISIKC naar HKD
HK$2.02117125
|1 ISIKC naar MAD
.د.م2.4087575
|1 ISIKC naar MXN
$5.05683