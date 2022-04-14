iridescent rabbit shark (IRS) Tokenomie
The IRS or iridescent rabbit shark is a cultural meme coin, but far from typical; it represents a group of people who not only love sharks but love self improvement and aim to live under the guise of an apex predator, the shark. the IRS community serves as a place for people to connect and thrive, but congregate and grow together whilst spreading the word of the IRS. It’s a celebration of an apex predator relayed over zoomer vibes.
The cult emphasizes the effervescent glow up, ambition, and relentlessly rising to the top.
It is a play on words for the "IRS" but in no way shape or form connected to the governmental body, the IRS.
The decentralized nature of governance in the Iridescent Rabbit Shark (IRS) community mirrors the broader principles of blockchain technology by allowing its community to engage in decision-making processes. This approach reflects a democratic ethos akin to blockchain governance, where transparency and inclusivity are paramount. However, IRS, while innovative in its governance model, remains relatively obscure with a limited market presence. Its small market cap and high volatility could indicate a higher investment risk due to its niche status and the speculative nature of such decentralized projects.
iridescent rabbit shark (IRS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van iridescent rabbit shark (IRS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal IRS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel IRS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
