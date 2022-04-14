INCASWAP (INCA) Tokenomie
Inca Swap Ecosystem
Inca Swap is an innovative DeFi ecosystem that combines efficiency, security and interoperability, functioning as a multichain DEX integrated with solutions such as NFTs and a bridge between networks. Focused on MatChain, the project offers fast transactions, low fees and an optimized decentralized experience.
DEX on MatChain
MatChain's scalable infrastructure allows Inca Swap to provide efficient and cost-effective exchanges. With EVM compatibility, the platform guarantees support for multiple tokens and high performance, ideal for traders and liquidity providers.
Inca NFTs
NFTs play an important role in the ecosystem, offering utility and exclusivity:
Exclusive Benefits: Discounts, early access to features and special rewards.
Marketplace: Direct NFT transactions on MatChain with reduced fees.
Engagement: Exclusive drops for premium NFT holders.
MatChain to BSC Bridge
The MatChain to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) connectivity expands the reach of Inca Swap. The bridge facilitates fast and secure transfers between networks, promoting interoperability, increased liquidity and competitive costs.
Inca Token
The Inca Token is the heart of the ecosystem, acting as a governance and benefit tool. It offers
Fee discounts and higher returns in liquidity pools.
Staking and farming incentives for liquidity retention.
Optimized Performance: Fast and cost-effective swaps on MatChain.
Multichain Connectivity: Efficient bridge with BSC.
Inca Pix: The Web3 Gateway
Inca Pix is a groundbreaking feature that bridges the Brazilian Pix payment system to the Web3 ecosystem on MatChain.
INCASWAP (INCA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor INCASWAP (INCA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
INCASWAP (INCA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van INCASWAP (INCA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal INCA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel INCA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van INCA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van INCA token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van INCA
Wil je weten waar je INCA naartoe gaat? Onze INCA prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.