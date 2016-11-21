Hush (HUSH) Tokenomie
Hush (HUSH) Informatie
Hush is the first cryptocurrency offering zkSNARK (upstream Zcash 1.0.13 build), TLS (secure nodes), TOR nodes and bitcore making it the most secure and advanced privacy coin ever created! Hush aims to provide protection by anonymizing this metadata at a protocol level ultimately protecting even the most novice user with this built-in privacy backbone. Launched on November 21, 2016, Hush is a token, secure messaging platform, and fork of the Zcash 1.0.9 codebase. As its own unique blockchain network, HUSH acts as not only a store of value but a medium of exchange for using the secure messaging platform. This “messaging” function is also the mechanism for sending and receiving transactions.
Built within Hush is HushList, a customized secure protocol and private messenger which allows you a contact list of infinite receivers. HushList receivers must always be zaddrs (therefore anonymous). The user can opt to send from a taddr pseudonymous address. Your Hush contacts are stored locally on your computer, and messages, aka HushList memos, are stored in the blockchain, encrypted so that only the receiver’s private key can decrypt it. With HushList, financial transactions are messages under a pseudonym “user” name or undisclosed anonymous participant. Text and binary documents can be appended to these messages which facilitates a censorship-resistant storage unit of information.
Using the ZCash protocol, transactions can be shielded or made transparent. The key differentiators are how Hush hides all the metadata and interoperates with forks.
Hush (HUSH) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Hush (HUSH), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Hush (HUSH) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Hush (HUSH) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal HUSH tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel HUSH tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van HUSH begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van HUSH token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van HUSH
Wil je weten waar je HUSH naartoe gaat? Onze HUSH prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
