De live Human 300 prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime HUMAN naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de HUMAN prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over HUMAN

HUMAN Prijsinformatie

Wat is HUMAN

HUMAN whitepaper

HUMAN officiële website

HUMAN tokenomie

HUMAN Prijsvoorspelling

Human 300 logo

Human 300 Prijs (HUMAN)

Niet genoteerd

1 HUMAN naar USD live prijs:

--
----
+0.60%1D
mexc
Deze tokengegevens zijn afkomstig van derden. MEXC fungeert uitsluitend als informatie-aggregator. Ontdek andere genoteerde tokens op de MEXC Spotmarkt!
USD
Human 300 (HUMAN) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 23:02:53 (UTC+8)

Human 300 (HUMAN) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00236723
$ 0.00236723$ 0.00236723

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.66%

-16.50%

-16.50%

Human 300 (HUMAN) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er HUMAN verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De HUMAN hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.00236723, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is HUMAN met -- veranderd in het afgelopen uur, +0.66% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -16.50% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

Human 300 (HUMAN) Marktinformatie

$ 5.67K
$ 5.67K$ 5.67K

--
----

$ 6.14K
$ 6.14K$ 6.14K

923.07M
923.07M 923.07M

999,995,095.4931207
999,995,095.4931207 999,995,095.4931207

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van Human 300 is $ 5.67K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van HUMAN is 923.07M, met een totale voorraad van 999995095.4931207. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 6.14K.

Human 300 (HUMAN) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Human 300 naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Human 300 naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Human 300 naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Human 300 naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0+0.66%
30 dagen$ 0-95.85%
60 dagen$ 0-98.10%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is Human 300 (HUMAN)?

The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.

Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.

But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.

They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.

Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.

Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.

The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.

$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.

We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.

Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.

Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap

This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.

Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.

The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.

The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.

The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.

Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.

The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.

Human 300 (HUMAN) hulpbron

Whitepaper
Officiële website

Human 300 Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal Human 300 (HUMAN) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je Human 300 (HUMAN) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor Human 300 te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de Human 300 prijsvoorspelling !

HUMAN naar lokale valuta's

Human 300 (HUMAN) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Human 300 (HUMAN) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van HUMAN token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over Human 300 (HUMAN)

Hoeveel is Human 300 (HUMAN) vandaag waard?
De live HUMAN prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige HUMAN naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van HUMAN naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van Human 300?
De marktkapitalisatie van HUMAN is $ 5.67K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van HUMAN?
De circulerende voorraad van HUMAN is 923.07M USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van HUMAN?
HUMAN bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.00236723 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van HUMAN?
HUMAN zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van HUMAN?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van HUMAN is -- USD.
Zal HUMAN dit jaar hoger gaan?
HUMAN kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de HUMAN prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 23:02:53 (UTC+8)

