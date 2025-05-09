HNC Coin Prijs (HNC)
De live prijs van HNC Coin (HNC) vandaag is 0.01094607 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 909.68K USD. De prijs van HNC naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van HNC Coin:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
HNC Coin prijswijziging binnen de dag is +4.41%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 83.08M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van HNC naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige HNC prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van HNC Coin naar USD $ +0.00046199.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van HNC Coin naar USD $ +0.0151920417.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van HNC Coin naar USD $ +0.0309975363.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van HNC Coin naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00046199
|+4.41%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0151920417
|+138.79%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0309975363
|+283.18%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van HNC Coin: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.08%
+4.41%
+87.39%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions. Who are the founders of HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well. Where can you buy HNC Coin? • Currently HNC Coin is traded at: - P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io) - GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/) - HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/) - Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/) - Xeggex (www.xeggex.com) • More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows: - Total supply is: 100M - Circulating supply: 93M - Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node) - Tradeable coins: 83M - Coins available for mining: 7M How is the HNC Coin network secured? - HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon. - A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 HNC naar VND
₫280.66818087
|1 HNC naar AUD
A$0.0169664085
|1 HNC naar GBP
￡0.0082095525
|1 HNC naar EUR
€0.0096325416
|1 HNC naar USD
$0.01094607
|1 HNC naar MYR
RM0.047068101
|1 HNC naar TRY
₺0.4240507518
|1 HNC naar JPY
¥1.5902450496
|1 HNC naar RUB
₽0.9167333625
|1 HNC naar INR
₹0.9340281531
|1 HNC naar IDR
Rp182.4344270262
|1 HNC naar KRW
₩15.3306277992
|1 HNC naar PHP
₱0.6069595815
|1 HNC naar EGP
￡E.0.5540900634
|1 HNC naar BRL
R$0.0618452955
|1 HNC naar CAD
C$0.0152150373
|1 HNC naar BDT
৳1.334325933
|1 HNC naar NGN
₦17.626456521
|1 HNC naar UAH
₴0.455356512
|1 HNC naar VES
Bs0.96325416
|1 HNC naar PKR
Rs3.0859160544
|1 HNC naar KZT
₸5.6685318102
|1 HNC naar THB
฿0.3608919279
|1 HNC naar TWD
NT$0.3306807747
|1 HNC naar AED
د.إ0.0401720769
|1 HNC naar CHF
Fr0.0090852381
|1 HNC naar HKD
HK$0.0850509639
|1 HNC naar MAD
.د.م0.1013606082
|1 HNC naar MXN
$0.213448365