Herity Network (https://herity.io/) is a unique Legal BSC project that plans to deliver a safer crypto investment ecosystem to all of its users. They will offer:
- A Crypto Seed Investment platform, providing an opportunity to their community to invest as if they were Venture Capital investors. Usually this is provided for big companies or important figures from the Crypto world. Not with Herity Network, their aim is to make every community member a VC investor. The projects that will be in the Seed Financing pools will have a legal entity attached, with fully doxed teams, making it a safe investment for their community in order to eliminate any scams or rug pulls from the get-go.
- An NFT marketplace, but with a ‘’twist’’. Besides the fact that already have 18 NFT artists already onboard that are in the top 200 NFT artists in the World, they will also offer free services for anyone who has design, drawing or any artistic skill, to be trained and helped in becoming an NFT artist. They already have over 20 real life artists that will launch their collections in the near future.
- A Charity Platform. The Herity Team feels that every profit made, comes with a responsibility, therefore they created an NGO that will give back to the word trough charity donations using a part of their profits, in ensuring that the funds will reach the cause in a full transparency. Herity Network’s motto is ‘’Helping the Little Guy’’ , meaning that they wish to give an opportunity to normal people, to invest in legal and audited projects, as well as owning a piece of art before it becomes too expensive.
Herity Network (HER) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Herity Network (HER) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal HER tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel HER tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
