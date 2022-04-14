Herity Network (HER) Tokenomie

Ontdek belangrijke inzichten in Herity Network (HER), inclusief de tokenvoorraad, het distributiemodel en realtime marktgegevens.
USD

Herity Network (HER) Informatie

Herity Network (https://herity.io/) is a unique Legal BSC project that plans to deliver a safer crypto investment ecosystem to all of its users. They will offer:

  1. A Crypto Seed Investment platform, providing an opportunity to their community to invest as if they were Venture Capital investors. Usually this is provided for big companies or important figures from the Crypto world. Not with Herity Network, their aim is to make every community member a VC investor. The projects that will be in the Seed Financing pools will have a legal entity attached, with fully doxed teams, making it a safe investment for their community in order to eliminate any scams or rug pulls from the get-go.
  2. An NFT marketplace, but with a ‘’twist’’. Besides the fact that already have 18 NFT artists already onboard that are in the top 200 NFT artists in the World, they will also offer free services for anyone who has design, drawing or any artistic skill, to be trained and helped in becoming an NFT artist. They already have over 20 real life artists that will launch their collections in the near future.
  3. A Charity Platform. The Herity Team feels that every profit made, comes with a responsibility, therefore they created an NGO that will give back to the word trough charity donations using a part of their profits, in ensuring that the funds will reach the cause in a full transparency. Herity Network’s motto is ‘’Helping the Little Guy’’ , meaning that they wish to give an opportunity to normal people, to invest in legal and audited projects, as well as owning a piece of art before it becomes too expensive.
Officiële website:
https://herity.io/

Herity Network (HER) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse

Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Herity Network (HER), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.

Marktkapitalisatie:
$ 123.94K
Totale voorraad:
$ 95.00M
Circulerende voorraad:
$ 47.40M
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
$ 248.40K
Hoogste ooit:
$ 0.04759418
Laagste ooit:
$ 0.00231474
Huidige prijs:
$ 0.00261472
Herity Network (HER) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases

Inzicht in de tokenomie van Herity Network (HER) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.

Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:

Totale voorraad:

Het maximum aantal HER tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.

Circulerende voorraad:

Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.

Maximale voorraad:

De harde limiet op hoeveel HER tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.

FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):

Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.

Inflatiepercentage:

Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.

Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?

Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.

Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.

Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.

Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.

Nu je de tokenomie van HER begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van HER token verkennen!

Prijsvoorspelling van HER

Wil je weten waar je HER naartoe gaat? Onze HER prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.

Disclaimer

De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.