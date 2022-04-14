Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomie
Hanu Yokia (HANU) Informatie
$HANU is the first step of four in the Goji Cryptoverse that will allow for the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that sits at the foundation of a new enterprise. The Goji Crypto platform will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of blockchain technology to fill the gaps in their current payment processing systems.
This project has a two sided coin. Our first and foremost is the community side. The Goji Crypto ecosystem will be driven by a diverse and highly motivated community. Similar to open-source and other collaborative projects, all innovation comes from the community itself where collaborative use actually enriches our resources.
Flipping the coin to the other side is a business orientated structure that leverages the Goji ecosystem within their Blockchain Integration for Businesses. This enables a faster and more secure information transfer between businesses by making use of blockchain's power of transparency and real-time data ledger technology.
This platform enables businesses to verify identities and reduce fraud by prioritizing the inherent safety that comes from blockchain capabilities; reducing costs, protecting consumer data, and making it easier to approve transactions quickly.
Platform Capabilities:
- Business Integrations
- Shared Ledger
- Secure (Tamper Proof)
- Identity Management
- Confidential
- Audit capabilities
- Governance
- Business Logic in Smart Contracts
- Robust (Viable)
Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Hanu Yokia (HANU), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Hanu Yokia (HANU) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Hanu Yokia (HANU) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal HANU tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel HANU tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van HANU begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van HANU token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van HANU
Wil je weten waar je HANU naartoe gaat? Onze HANU prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.