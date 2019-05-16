Hacash Diamond (HACD) Tokenomie
Hacash Diamond (HACD) Informatie
Hacash Diamond (HACD) is the native currency and a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Hacash layer 1.
Each HACD is uniquely composed of six letters inscription, randomly generated from the characters WTYUIAHXVMEKBSZN, resulting in a total of 16,777,216 possible HACDs.
The first HACD, featuring the letters "NHMYYM," was mined and generated through a bidding process on May 16, 2019.
Similar to Bitcoin, HACD has a finite total supply and is produced through mining. However, a maximum of 58 HACDs can be mined each day, with the mining difficulty continuously increasing. Theoretically, it would take about 800 years to mine all HACDs, but like gold, they have a defined total quantity that can never be fully mined.
In terms of currency usage, HACD is primarily utilized for value storage. The production of HACD requires not only mining but also bidding using HAC(Hacash). The completed bids result in the destruction of HAC, thus regulating HAC's supply to maintain its purchasing power stability.
In the NFT space, HACD is recognized as the first Proof of Work (PoW) NFT, and daily on-chain auction NFT. It is also referred to as a "visual Bitcoin." Additionally, each HACD can be transformed into different artistic forms based on unique generative art rules, known as PoW generative art, adding to its value as a unique art collectible.
Hacash Diamond (HACD) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Hacash Diamond (HACD), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Hacash Diamond (HACD) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Hacash Diamond (HACD) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal HACD tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel HACD tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van HACD begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van HACD token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.