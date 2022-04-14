GulfCoin (GULF) Tokenomie
GulfCoin (GULF) Informatie
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022. The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm. GULF seeks to increase the digital awareness of non-digital communities, empower them to transition from traditional to digital markets, and ensure the financial inclusion of marginalized communities.
Additionally, GULF has a unique one to one burning strategy. For each GULF bought during the ICO , one GULF will be burned and the process is completely transparent. This strategy is used to keep the circulating supply limited.
Milestones: March 2022 - ICO June 2022 - Listing on BitMart & Lbank - GULF exchange Launch
Utility: Owners can use GULF to send and receive payments, among other services. These payments would be more affordable and expedited than traditional methods.
GULF is the currency of GULF Exchange, one of the most modern trading platforms with the best and most advanced trading tools.
Also, GULF is the coin to use on the GULF NFT MARKETPLACE to assist users in the development and construction of their own products.
GULF will launch GULF Cash, a payment gateway designed specifically for e-commerce websites. This payment gateway will be widely adopted for online purchases.
Moreover, GULF is the coin for the GULF play-to-earn project. In addition to having fun, users will enjoy making money with GULF games.
GulfCoin (GULF) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor GulfCoin (GULF), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
GulfCoin (GULF) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van GulfCoin (GULF) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal GULF tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel GULF tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van GULF begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van GULF token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van GULF
Wil je weten waar je GULF naartoe gaat? Onze GULF prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.