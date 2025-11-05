BeursDEX+
De live GUANO prijs vandaag is 0 USD. Volg realtime GUANO naar USD prijsupdates, live grafieken, marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs volume en meer. Verken de GUANO prijstrend nu eenvoudig bij MEXC.

Meer over GUANO

GUANO Prijsinformatie

Wat is GUANO

GUANO officiële website

GUANO tokenomie

GUANO Prijsvoorspelling

GUANO Prijs (GUANO)

Niet genoteerd

1 GUANO naar USD live prijs:

$0.00015524
$0.00015524
-5.90%1D
mexc
USD
GUANO (GUANO) live prijsgrafiek
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 22:59:28 (UTC+8)

GUANO (GUANO) Prijsinformatie (USD)

24-uurs prijswijzigingsbereik:
$ 0
$ 0
24u laag
$ 0
$ 0
24u hoog

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0.00103775
$ 0.00103775

$ 0
$ 0

-0.54%

-5.99%

-12.01%

-12.01%

GUANO (GUANO) real-time prijs is --. De afgelopen 24 uur werd er GUANO verhandeld tussen een laagtepunt van $ 0 en een hoogtepunt van $ 0, wat wijst op een actieve marktvolatiliteit. De GUANO hoogste prijs aller tijden is $ 0.00103775, terwijl de laagste prijs aller tijden $ 0 is .

Wat betreft de prestaties op korte termijn: is GUANO met -0.54% veranderd in het afgelopen uur, -5.99% in de afgelopen 24 uur en -12.01% in de afgelopen 7 dagen. Zo krijg je snel een overzicht van de laatste prijstrends en marktdynamiek op MEXC.

GUANO (GUANO) Marktinformatie

$ 110.34K
$ 110.34K

--
--

$ 131.31K
$ 131.31K

710.78M
710.78M

845,882,532.888849
845,882,532.888849

De huidige marktkapitalisatie van GUANO is $ 110.34K, met een handelsvolume van -- in de afgelopen 24 uur. De circulerende voorraad van GUANO is 710.78M, met een totale voorraad van 845882532.888849. De volledig verwaterde waardering (FDV) is $ 131.31K.

GUANO (GUANO) Prijsgeschiedenis USD

Vandaag is de prijswijziging van GUANO naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van GUANO naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van GUANO naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van GUANO naar USD $ 0.

PeriodeWijzigen (USD)Wijzigen (%)
Vandaag$ 0-5.99%
30 dagen$ 0-25.71%
60 dagen$ 0-34.49%
90 dagen$ 0--

Wat is GUANO (GUANO)?

Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects.

At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure.

The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy.

Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth.

But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all.

In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.

GUANO (GUANO) hulpbron

Officiële website

GUANO Prijsvoorspelling (USD)

Hoeveel zal GUANO (GUANO) USD morgen, volgende week of volgende maand waard zijn? Wat zouden je GUANO (GUANO) assets waard kunnen zijn in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - of zelfs over 10 of 20 jaar? Gebruik onze prijsvoorspellingstool om zowel kortetermijn- als langetermijnprognoses voor GUANO te bekijken.

Bekijk nu de GUANO prijsvoorspelling !

GUANO naar lokale valuta's

GUANO (GUANO) Tokenomie

Inzicht in de tokenomie van GUANO (GUANO) kan een dieper inzicht verschaffen in de langetermijnwaarde en het groeipotentieel ervan. Tokenomie toont de kernstructuur van de economie van een project, van de manier waarop tokens worden gedistribueerd tot de manier waarop de voorraad wordt beheerd. Ontdek nu alles over de uitgebreide tokenomie van GUANO token !

Mensen vragen ook: Andere vragen over GUANO (GUANO)

Hoeveel is GUANO (GUANO) vandaag waard?
De live GUANO prijs in USD is 0 USD en wordt in realtime bijgewerkt met de meest recente marktgegevens.
Wat is de huidige GUANO naar USD prijs?
De huidige prijs van GUANO naar USD is $ 0. Bekijk MEXC Converter voor een nauwkeurige conversie van tokens.
Wat is de marktkapitalisatie van GUANO?
De marktkapitalisatie van GUANO is $ 110.34K USD. Marktkapitalisatie = huidige prijs × circulerende voorraad. Het geeft de totale marktwaarde en rangschikking van het token aan.
Wat is de circulerende voorraad van GUANO?
De circulerende voorraad van GUANO is 710.78M USD.
Wat was de all-time high (ATH) prijs van GUANO?
GUANO bereikte een ATH-prijs van 0.00103775 USD.
Wat was de laagste prijs ooit (ATL) van GUANO?
GUANO zag een ATL-prijs van 0 USD.
Wat is het handelsvolume van GUANO?
Het actuele 24‑uurs handelsvolume van GUANO is -- USD.
Zal GUANO dit jaar hoger gaan?
GUANO kan dit jaar hoger uitvallen, afhankelijk van de marktomstandigheden en projectontwikkelingen. Bekijk de GUANO prijsvoorspelling voor een meer diepgaande analyse.
Pagina laatst bijgewerkt: 2025-11-05 22:59:28 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.

$103,174.13

$3,346.87

$158.60

$1.0001

$0.9969

