GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH) Tokenomie
GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH) Informatie
WETH is the wrapped version of ETH on the GraphLinq Chain. This token is utilized for all financial transactions on the protocol and to fulfill community needs. It can be used on the GraphLinq Hub, the DeFi core product of the GLQ Chain, which features its own decentralized exchange (DEX). Additionally, GLQ is required to pay transaction gas fees, which are very low.
The GraphLinq Hub offers features that appeal to experienced traders and newcomers, making their experience smoother, easier, and more rewarding.
What features await you in GraphLinq Hub?
• Supplying Liquidity and Earning LP Trading Fees As a cornerstone of DeFi, liquidity provision is central to GraphLinq Hub's functionality. Users can become liquidity providers (LPs) through its robust liquidity pool ecosystem. By supplying liquidity, you enhance market efficiency, earn trading fees as a reward, and support a liquid ecosystem on the GraphLinq Chain.
• Swapping ERC20/GraphLinq Chain Tokens Smooth token swaps are crucial for seamless transactions. GraphLinq Hub aims to provide a streamlined solution for swapping ERC20 and GraphLinq Chain tokens.
• Earning Yields Through Farming Pools Farming pools on GraphLinq Hub allow you to earn yields by staking your tokens. This is an excellent way to maximize your ROI and benefit from the potential growth of the GraphLinq ecosystem.
GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van GraphLinq Wrapped ETH (WETH) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal WETH tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel WETH tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van WETH begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van WETH token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.