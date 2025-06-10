Gram Gold Prijs (GRAMG)
De live prijs van Gram Gold (GRAMG) vandaag is 107.55 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van GRAMG naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Gram Gold:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Gram Gold prijswijziging binnen de dag is -0.27%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van GRAMG naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige GRAMG prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Gram Gold naar USD $ -0.3016856349871.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Gram Gold naar USD $ +0.8501289750.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Gram Gold naar USD $ +4.6998597150.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Gram Gold naar USD $ +13.1970716011192.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ -0.3016856349871
|-0.27%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.8501289750
|+0.79%
|60 dagen
|$ +4.6998597150
|+4.37%
|90 dagen
|$ +13.1970716011192
|+13.99%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Gram Gold: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.59%
-0.27%
-1.33%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Launched in November 2022, Gram Gold Token (GRAMG) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of gold. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by gold on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of gold. For every GRAMG created, an equivalent amount of gold is held as collateral in the respective blockchain wallet. GRAMG provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of any geographical boundaries. Unlike gold transaction limits in the market, there is no minimum transaction limit for GRAMG transactions. GRAMG transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMG tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. GRAMG is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As demand for GRAMG tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi shall add the corresponding amount of gold, indexed to the price of gold, to its reserves for every 1 GRAMG token at the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between gram gold and GRAMG is preserved while maintaining market supply and demand equilibrium. And a coin burn function is integrated within the blockchain's smart contract to remove a predetermined quantity of GRAMG tokens from circulation when necessary, ensuring a balance between GRAMG and gram gold. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMG is always in equilibrium with that of the physical gram of gold.
